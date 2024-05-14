The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.60. 3,428,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,075. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.13.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.