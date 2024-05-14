The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FNLC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,357. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $261.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,275 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,463.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

