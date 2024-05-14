The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on GT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.