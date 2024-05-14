The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,691,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.33. 1,180,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

