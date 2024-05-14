The Hershey Company (HSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.37 on June 14th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Hershey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

HSY stock opened at $209.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

