The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mosaic in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

