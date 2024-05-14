The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

