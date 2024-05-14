The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 422,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.