The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $207,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,401,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,432,000 after acquiring an additional 213,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 64,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. 4,420,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

