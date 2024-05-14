Theory Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,964. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

