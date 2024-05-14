Theory Financial LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,185 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.