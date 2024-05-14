Theory Financial LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 390,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 146,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 804,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $106.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.