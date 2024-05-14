Theory Financial LLC Sells 651 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

