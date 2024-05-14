Theory Financial LLC Takes $423,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.22. 271,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,855. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.