thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 25.6% in April

As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKAMY remained flat at $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

