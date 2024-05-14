Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives $93.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total transaction of $160,649.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,854,100 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total transaction of $160,649.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,854,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,479 shares of company stock valued at $27,767,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after acquiring an additional 985,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 635,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

