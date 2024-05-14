Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

TWM stock opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$274.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

