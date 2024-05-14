Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 234250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,395. Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.