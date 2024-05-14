Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.21. Tilray shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 19,463,359 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

