Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) to Issue $0.62 Dividend

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6178 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 2.2 %
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$18.09 and a 52-week high of C$34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.83.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
