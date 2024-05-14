Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) to Issue $0.62 Dividend

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6178 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 2.2 %

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$18.09 and a 52-week high of C$34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.83.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

