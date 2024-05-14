Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS TGDLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,092. Tongdao Liepin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

