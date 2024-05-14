TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 535,700 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

TOP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 780,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,372. TOP Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

