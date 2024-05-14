Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toro stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.08% of Toro at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TORO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Toro has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 20.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Toro Company Profile

Toro ( NASDAQ:TORO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 54.82% and a net margin of 259.21%.

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.