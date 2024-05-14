Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

CB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.19. 1,163,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.06 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

