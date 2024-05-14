Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $560,563,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $42.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,380.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,905. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $628.47 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

