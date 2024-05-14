Torray Investment Partners LLC Takes $20.24 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.3% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

