TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 717,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

