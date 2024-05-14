TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

