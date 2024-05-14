Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) shot up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11). 2,095,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 638,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Totally Trading Up 16.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

