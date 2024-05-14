Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after purchasing an additional 593,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 103,777 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

