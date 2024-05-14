Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Moran Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $46,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,830,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.08 and a 200-day moving average of $264.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $335.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

