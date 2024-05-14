TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $16.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,264.21. 83,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,949. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,094.20.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 55,825 shares valued at $66,266,515. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.