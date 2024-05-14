TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.22

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.22 and last traded at $135.37, with a volume of 344410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $930,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,066.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $930,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,066.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,889 shares of company stock worth $31,623,584. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

