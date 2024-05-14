Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 222.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

