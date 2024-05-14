Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Tredegar Trading Down 0.5 %

TG opened at $6.46 on Friday. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

Tredegar Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 238,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

