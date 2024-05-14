Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
TG opened at $6.46 on Friday. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter.
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
