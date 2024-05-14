Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Down 0.6 %

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. 3,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.