Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Green Court Capital Management Ltd

Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341,806 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 36.6% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Green Court Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of Trip.com Group worth $123,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,819. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

