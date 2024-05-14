TRON Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.99 billion and $261.12 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000906 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,468,766,134 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

