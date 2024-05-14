TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) versus YETI (NYSE:YETI) Financial Review

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

YETI has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YETI and TruGolf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.66 billion 2.08 $169.88 million $2.01 20.16 TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YETI and TruGolf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 1 8 6 0 2.33 TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A

YETI currently has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given YETI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than TruGolf.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 10.32% 28.81% 16.06% TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YETI beats TruGolf on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

