Truist Financial Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $87.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.58.

IAC Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 615,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,426,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,053,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in IAC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after acquiring an additional 428,065 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

