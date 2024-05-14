Truist Financial Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $52.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 177,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

