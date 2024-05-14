Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,323,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,363,546 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $233,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

