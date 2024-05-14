Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $14.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 2.6 %

About Trulieve Cannabis

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,705. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

