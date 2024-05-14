Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Roth Mkm

Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance
OTC:TCNNF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.90. 348,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,705. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
