Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,147,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 727,575 shares.The stock last traded at $32.83 and had previously closed at $30.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.