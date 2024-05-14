TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 423.86%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.