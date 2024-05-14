TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on May 31st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 83.99 ($1.05) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a one year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 85.80 ($1.08). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.15 million and a PE ratio of -1,040.00.
