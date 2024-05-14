TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on May 31st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Price Performance

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 83.99 ($1.05) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a one year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 85.80 ($1.08). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.15 million and a PE ratio of -1,040.00.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.