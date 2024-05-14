Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $365,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,529 shares of company stock worth $28,040,672. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $482.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $488.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

