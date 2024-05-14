Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $94,716 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

