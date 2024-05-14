Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

